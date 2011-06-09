The Second Phase Of NYC’s High Line Is Even Better Than The First [Slideshow]

The second leg of the High Line, the uber-sexy elevated park that has transformed westside Manhattan into a voyeur’s paradise , opened to great, honking fanfare on Tuesday, as we reported earlier today .

This time, there are amenities that give visitors actual stuff to do.

The extension stretches 10 blocks to 30th Street, more than doubling the length of the first High Line, which debuted in 2009. Designed by landscape architect James Corner Field Operations and hipster starchitects Diller Scofidio Renfro, High Line Part Deux has a raft of features — including a viewing platform that puts you on par with the tree canopy, a 4,900-square-foot lawn, and loads of places to park your hiney — that prove that the new park will be every bit as gawker-friendly as the old one. (In an amusing echo of the original, it’s even got a new hotel with a glass and mesh facade set to open at 27th Street and 10th Avenue.)

This time around, though, the High Line is designed to give visitors actual stuff to do. There’s the Rainbow City installation which we described here and which will be converted into a rollerskating rink in July. There are food trucks galore, both on the High Line and off. And, of course, there’s the lawn, something sorely lacking on HL 1. So at last folks will have entirely different kinds of flying balls to look out for.

We’ll spare you more details on the design, because we know — from one voyeur to another — what you really want to see are pretty pictures. Above, photographs by the incomparable Iwan Baan. Enjoy. SL