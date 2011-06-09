Wanted: Anish Kapoor’s Coffee Cup For Illy, Designed To Surprise

This is mostly the same illy coffee cup you’ve always known, except for a single alteration made by the artist, Anish Kapoor. (Who’s most famous for his Cloud Gate, the silvery bean in Chicago’s Millennium Park.) Commissioned by the coffee-maker to do a new take on the classic, Kapoor responded by leaving the exterior untouched but silvering the interior — and adding a hole in the center of the saucer. If you place the saucer atop the cup, the way you would a tapas napkin, you have what illy calls “an interactive, sensory experience meant to delight and surprise.” But really, it’s sort of like a mini smokestack for a steaming cuppa.