Watch A Record Player, Pendulum, And Dishware Make Beautiful Music [Video]

Even if it weren’t for our enduring love of vinyl, we wouldn’t be able to resist this tinkling “sound machine” by the Japanese designer Kouichi Okamoto. As the record players rotate, 16 delicate brass pendulums dance on the record’s surface (there are no grooves) and gently beat the plates suspended above.
Multiple machines can be used in tandem with different sized plates to create varying tones. If you find yourself in Tokyo, Okamoto will be giving a live performance at a Futur Cultur charity event on June 13.