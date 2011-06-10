Could A “Sports Hijab” Change FIFA’s Stance Against Devout Muslims?

Earlier this month, FIFA authorities dealt the Iranian women’s soccer team a terrible blow when they dismissed players from an Olympic pre-qualifier for wearing Islamic headscarves . Officials claimed that the garments, which veiled athletes? necks and heads, violated the organization’s dress code and posed a potential safety threat. Their reasoning is pretty dubious, but still, we’ve got to wonder: Could a well-designed headscarf appease both FIFA and Muslim women alike?

Elham Seyed Javad, general director of ResportOn and an Iranian-born French-Canadian designer, hopes so. Her sleek “sports hijab” is customized for female Muslim athletes who want to take the field in full head-and-neck cover. The scarf is a tight-fitting hood that attaches to a high-collared T-shirt and is made of stretchy, fast-drying fabric. An internal pouch keeps hair away from the neck, and wearers can adjust their hair through an opening at the back. The company’s tagline: “Be yourself. Unveil your performance.”

FIFA has included headscarves in a larger rule against players who “use equipment or wear anything that is dangerous to himself or another player…” since 2007. How, exactly, a headscarf passes as dangerous is something of a mystery. (And never mind that by that rationale, FIFA might as well ban ponytails.) A player could, we suppose, yank an opponent’s loose headscarf and use it as some kind of strangulation device. But a snug-fitting garment, such as Javad’s and, to a lesser extent, the one the Iranian women’s team wore? As American Progress‘s Alyssa Rosenberg points out: to “ban closer-fitting headscarves on safety grounds seems like fairly dramatic overstretch. This ain’t Quidditch; people aren’t going to be mysteriously attached by their own well-designed equipment.”