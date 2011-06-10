Design Basics: Flow Is Why “OK” Buttons Are Always On The Right

Curiosity is the first step in becoming design-literate : wondering why certain things are the way they are in the products we use. I just read a great (but technical) article that explained why “OK” is almost always on the right in dialogue boxes on computers. The reason isn’t as obvious as you’d think, and it’s all about a principle called flow, which asks: What is the best order to perceive stuff in?

You might think the best place to put “OK” is on the left relative to the other buttons. It’s important, it’s most likely to be the action the user already wants to take, and we tend to read from left-to-right, so putting it on the left — “first” in terms of flow — makes sense, right? Why not let the user cut right to the chase? Well, because flow isn’t that simple, and just like with Internet commenters, “FIRST!” isn’t always useful. These two handy illustrations from Anthony T of UX Movement explain why:

In the design above, “OK” is the first thing you pay attention to. But you’re not a robot, so you immediately notice there’s another button to the right. Better check that out just in case: That’s the second thing you pay attention to. Nope, “OK” is what you wanted. Go back to the left: That’s the third step. It’s a weird quirk of our psychology, but by putting the important thing “first,” this design paradoxically creates more work for your eyes and brain to get you to what you really want to do.