A Fanciful Rebranding Of FEMA, For A World Where Earth Is Dead

The year is 2030. A global catastrophe has destroyed Earth. All hope for the survival of the human species is nearly lost, but for the resilience of one organization: FEMA.

FEMA? Yes, FEMA. But here’s the thing: The FEMA of Ludvig Bruneau Rossow‘s imagination is nothing like the FEMA we’ve all come to know and loathe. It is the administrator of a human Noah’s Ark — a trove of select people and vestiges of earthly culture — that exists to ensure the reconstruction of a new global society.

Rossow is damn right that FEMA should be able to speak clearly.

Rossow, a student graphic designer, dreamed up this post-apocalyptic vision of FEMA, and a complete graphic identity scheme to pair with it, as his graduation exam at Westerdals SOC in Norway. It’s no frills. Everything from instruction manuals to escape maps to foodstuffs (including FEMA-brand beer) is designed with loads of text and rakishly simple icons for an austere, retro aesthetic that falls somewhere between a drug label and old Boy Scout paraphernalia.

Rossow explains the look in an email:

The appearance of the project is based on an analysis I did of various needs that people have when they are subjected to an emergency. In order for information to not be misunderstood, it was necessary that the communication worked directly and instant. It was therefore natural to be inspired by medications, where the graphics only exist to provide information.

Rebranding FEMA might seem pretty frivolous in the twilight of life on Earth as we know it. Then again, if the emergency organization is literally charged with preserving humanity, it had better damn well be able to communicate clearly — something we all know FEMA could use a hand with, even today.

[Hat tip to Packaging of the World]SL