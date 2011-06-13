A Cobblestone Street Turns Into Mini Earthquake Simulator [Video]

Sane people run for the hills — or at minimum a sturdy doorway — when the ground starts shaking. In Bourges, they head straight for the action. (And so, apparently, do their plucky dogs.)

That was the case last year, when Nantes-based Atelier Raum Architects and students from Bourges’ National Higher School of Art turned a patch of cobblestone in a medieval square of this French city into a miniature shake table. For a week, La Ville Molle (?Soft City?) appeared like a bump in the street; it was only when you stepped across it, and the stones dipped and rolled with the shifting weight of your footsteps, that you got the feeling that Bourges was in the throes of an epic seismic lollapalooza. Parading over this thing must be like trying to walk on a water bed.

Sure enough, Atelier Raum built the installation by attaching concrete pavement blocks to a flexible tank, an industrial pouch that typically holds potable water and sewage and looks like a water-bed mattress. More on the construction process here:

Now for the meaning (you know it had to mean something). Per Atelier Raum: “It questions the harshness of the city” and examines “the ground’s capacity to change.” Call us old-fashioned, but we like ground with very little capacity to change.

Raum’s Benjamin Boré tells Co.Design that they’re hoping to reinstall La Ville Molle this summer in Nantes. Visit the architects? website for updates.

[Hat tip to The Architect’s Newspaper]SL