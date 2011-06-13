Translucent Cabin For Forest-Trekking Exhibitionists [Video]

Ask any seasoned backpacker and he’ll tell you: Modesty is the first thing to go when you’re out in the wilderness, shacking up with friends in flimsy tents and squeezing into pint-sized huts. But Shukaijo House, hidden deep in the forest of Sapporo, Japan, takes wilderness exhibitionism to brave new heights. It’s a cabin with totally see-through walls. Va va voom!

The place is the work of self-proclaimed “spatial artist/designer” Hidemi Nishida, and it’s designed as a temporary winter shelter — one that can be dismantled on a whim — with translucent plastic sheets for walls and insulation. In fact, the only solid material here is the timber of the frame and floorboards. Needless to say, shy types will definitely want to stick to their tents.

On sheer formal grounds, though, the cabin is mesmerizing. Composed of six identical volumes on stilts pitched at various heights, the cabin lights up at night like a clutch of enchanted lanterns. And imagine being inside with an almost 360-degree view of an exquisite winter wonderland (and, less exquisitely, whichever member of your party happens to be relieving himself in the woods).

[Images via Designboom]SL