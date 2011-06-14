Wanted: A Wireless Video Cam That You Wear Behind Your Ear

There are thinkers who believe we humans are becoming computerized hybrids . If it comes to pass, for better or worse, it’ll be at the hands of devices like this: the Looxcie, a DVD-quality wireless video camera for your iOS or Android device. But the convergence of man and machine may not happen the way you think.

A camera strapped to your face? There are a welter of applications: police, store clerks, and other community pillars will have a way of documenting each face-to-face encounter they have, discouraging would-be miscreants from thinking they can get away with it. Runners and climbers will be able to capture their daring-do. Spouses will be able to record each other arguing, to review later and settle (once and for all) who is right.

People generally react oddly to being recorded on camera, and introducing a camera onto your face may mean that people react oddly to you. Then again, Looxcie’s best trait is that it resembles a Bluetooth headset, so it’s easy to forget that it’s there given how ubiquitous those have become.