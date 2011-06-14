Wanted: Nerf’s New Line Of Military Grade Water Guns

The problem with water guns has always been their inherent inferiority to the garden hose. With superior speed and power and unlimited water, the guy controlling the spigot has remained untouchable throughout a century of water fights.

A new arsenal of Super Soakers from Nerf could change your front yard’s power balance. The smallest of these three water weapons is the Thunderstorm (pictured above), Nerf’s new motorized, clip-fed minigun, which uses AA batteries to blast a range of 25 feet.

That’s right — this gun takes refillable magazine cartridges full of water. So does the middle brother in this family of guns, the Tornado, which is also the showiest of the group. It’s also motorized and relies on the same water cartridge, but sprays several streams concurrently through a rotating nozzle to creating what Nerf calls “a spinning helix of H2O power.”

The largest of the bunch, the Hydrocannon, is human-powered like Super Soakers of yore, but it also has the longest range at 35 feet, and includes a barrel-mounted shield so you can get up close and personal.

[The Hydrocannon]

At $15, $20 and $25 respectively direct from Hasbro, it’s the cheapest arms race in recent memory.