A Cavelike House, Dug From The Earth Like A Truffle

You’re familiar with a truffle, an amorphous fungus dug up from the earth. Now, meet the Truffle, an amorphous structure dug up from the earth ? after being planted there by some lovably screwy architects in Costa da Morte, Spain.

To build it, Ensamble Studio made a hole in the ground, filled it with poured concrete and created a void with stacks of hay, which was then covered in more concrete and dirt. The designers let the mass harden before excavating it and slicing it open like a piñata. But what to do with all the hay inside? Paulina, a cow, ate it all. According to Ensamble, Paulina stayed for a full year noshing on the “nicest food” and grew to be 660 pounds: “She had eaten the interior volume, and space appeared for the first time, restoring the architectural condition of the truffle after having been a shelter for the animal and the vegetable mass for a long time.” (We’re guessing she didn’t leave behind a nice housewarming gift.)

After being cleared out, the Truffle was outfitted with some minimalist furnishings and fixtures — just the abode for the hobbit looking for the simple, modern life. BL