Artists Build Metal Tunnel That Shivers Beneath Your Feet

It’s quake-art week here at Co.Design! Our latest shake-fest comes courtesy of Cantoni e Crescenti , a pair of Brazilian artists who mounted 92 metal porticos on ultra-sensitive springs to create a mini tunnel of a machine that undulates floor to ceiling, wall to wall, as viewers try to walk (or crawl) through.

The neat part: It’s people’s movements that force the porticos to wobble and roll. As the artists write on their Vimeo page:

An example of interaction is: you go into the Tunnel and stand by one of the sidewalls. In this case, the relative position and the gravitational force of your body provoke variations of floor height. The floor inclines up to 5º, the associated porticos progressively rotate in the corresponding direction and angle, and this propagates undulatory movements throughout the entire installation.

A glorified earthquake simulator? Sure. And not even the coolest one we’ve seen in recent days. Then again, we don’t know of any earthquake simulators that produce stunning optical effects like those in the video above.

[Hat tip to Notcot] SL