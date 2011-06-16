Danes Crown Winner, In Redo For Hallowed Ground Of Design [Slideshow]

The Danish Arts Foundation recently announced the winners of its competition to design furnishings for the UN’s Trusteeship Council Chamber, originally designed by the famed Danish architect Finn Juhl and now undergoing a restoration as part of the major renovation of the UN headquarters scheduled to be completed next year.

Kasper Salto and Thomas Sigsgaard took the prize for their Secretariat chair (which bears a striking resemblance to Arne Jacobsen’s Swan) and coordinating table (a well-proportioned wooden rectangular table with rounded edges), and curvilinear Delegate table. The collection both honors and builds upon the substantial contribution of Danish designers to the Scandinavian tradition — and the competition is a lovely gesture on the part of the Danish government to support contemporary talent. (Denmark is contributing $3 million to restore the chamber.)

Check out the slideshow of the winning designs and a selection of runners-up. BL