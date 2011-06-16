Designing Is About The Decisions You Make Every Day

Stories are told primarily by the things we surround ourselves with.

Then again, even though I had fallen in love with movies as a teen, I only discovered that filmmaking could constitute a career after flipping through a moist NYU film school brochure at the foot of my cousin’s toilet, upon which I was attending to more important business. I’m not very quick. But I knew that I loved the meaningful ramifications of stories told near and far. And it dawned on me, after graduating and finding myself in Los Angeles, handing my soul out to all who would hold it, that stories are actually first and foremost told by the things we humans choose to surround ourselves with: our houses, our modes of transportation, our salt and pepper shakers, our phones, and our shoes. These things are our first opportunities to express who we are to the outside world. As consumers, we select what populates our shelves, closets, and glove compartments based on a variety of reasons, both arbitrary and rational, but we must not forget that all of this stuff resulted from decisions made by people just like us — designers — based on a variety of reasons, both arbitrary and rational.

To me, and a handful of practical purists, design was meant to serve people and make life easier, not just better looking. When designers succeed, the results do not need explanations, a narrative or descriptive tags; they tell their stories in how they work. The prize is not fame, fortune, or blog hits but the betterment of society through what might have been perceived, at first, as the peculiar placement of a handle on a cup but ended up changing how we sip, if not the world.

With such potential power in the balance, why then do so many companies manufacture things not because they found a better way or discovered something to add (or more to the point, subtract) but to move as much product as possible? We used to design things because we needed new functionality — I’m talking about objects like the wheel, fire, or cave door — but that’s no longer the case, because we have been overtaken by notions of perceived beauty to the detriment of what design should actually be about: how things work.

The realization that each day’s decisions are, in fact, part of a larger process was my impetus to start a journey into the world of design, instead of joining the fight against feline herpes.

How I Started Designing

My company, the apartment, was born from a thirst I felt to curate my life, first and foremost. I was never all that interested in design merely as a collection of objects, an illustration of the nonsensical argument that “he with the most toys wins.” Instead, I was captivated by the stories that great design could tell and how they could enrich the human experience. When we operated a retail design store in downtown Manhattan, the best day I had was when a family of three came in and started dancing in the middle of the selling floor to the music we always had blasting. They didn’t buy anything, just danced, unsolicited, unashamed, and undisturbed. The environment we had created had made them feel comfortable enough to lose their inhibitions for a moment and do what felt natural. How we designed the surroundings aroused a very simple and human emotion.