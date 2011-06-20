A Bakery That’s Tasty Enough To Eat [Slideshow]

Bluarch , a small New York architecture firm, has completed the interior of a Greek bakery in Queens that’s every bit as sticky-sweet as the goodies it sells: The place looks like a giant, oozing pastry.

Of course, it isn’t really supposed to resemble a pastry. Because that would be too, ya? know, literal. (Not that architects have anything against groaningly obvious metaphors.) Instead, the architects set out to summon the lip-smacking anticipation of making a pastry for a design that “celebrates indulgence,” they say.

They covered the walls and ceiling in brown Bisazza tiles and warped the ceiling so that it evokes a bubbling pot of liquid chocolate. Incandescent bulbs illuminate little cedar spheres, which dangle off the ceiling and meander along its mountainous topography like sugar crystals or frosting or maybe just cedar spheres someone accidentally dropped in the chocolate.

It’s a whole lotta look. And we’ve got to hand it to the owners, Omonia Cafe, for trying something radical. (Omonia’s been around since the ’70s and already has a couple outposts in New York, neither of which appears remotely similar to this.) We’re just not sure that in a city obsessed with aggressively precious bakeries — ones that make Magnolia look like Jack’s 99 Cent Store — a big, brown cave of a shop is the best way to lure customers. But hey, if all else fails, it could always make for an awesome villain’s lair.

[Images courtesy of Bluarch; hat tip to Frame]SL