Infographic Of The Day: Music History Becomes A Magic Carpet Ride

The Guardian is back with another one of its scrolling interactive timelines, this time dedicated to music history since the dawn of the 20th century .

As with its previous timeline on the Middle East uprisings, The Guardian‘s infographic revolves around a rather ingenious scrolling interface: Each band represents a different music genre, and stories along the timeline get little bubble markers. These in turn are color coded by story type, whether it’s a “death” or a “new sound,” and you can click to read more:

[Click to visit interactive version]

A bit like Guitar Hero, in a good way, right? But where it all breaks down is the content itself. What made the Arab Uprising timeline so great was that The Guardian‘s coverage was so extensive; ergo, you needed a timeline to make sense of the various strands of narrative happening in such a complex chain of events. By contrast, The Guardian‘s music coverage has been a bit…suspect.

Let’s take the era around 2007. Let’s pick the dance music genre, which has been popular all across Europe. At the time, Daft Punk had just come off a now-legendary sold-out world tour with The Rapture; Justice was destroying England with seven tour dates in the country. And one of the country’s best papers was writing about…