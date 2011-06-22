Infographic Of The Day: Can Tiny Whims Reveal Your Truest Self?

We’ve all got the vague notion that our little preferences say something about us. For example, you might assume that someone who wears only tight clothing is both a little vain and maybe fast. But take that one step further: Could you use that to surmise their dominant hand or how many hours they sleep at night?

Hunch has used their massive database to correlate millions of personal preferences, and dropped them into this astonishing infographic. For instance, if you don’t support the death penalty, you’re more likely to have never cheated on a test; if you prefer to squash a bug you see on the ground rather than shoosh it away, you’re probably a dog person:

[Click to view larger]

This can all seem a bit bullshitty, and indeed, we can’t see the R-squared for these results, which would reveal how strong these correlations truly are. But there’s also strong reason to believe something interesting is going on here.

Hunch was founded on the idea that even throwaway decisions reveal deep truths about who we are; if you understand these, then you can make better recommendations about bands or shopping or movies. This is all powered by a huge database: 2,000 questions answered 80 million times.