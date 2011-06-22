A Magical Temporary Museum, Where Nature Is The Backdrop [Slideshow]

There’s nothing more magical than seeing art in its original setting — the cave paintings at Lascaux, Michaelangelo’s frescoes in the Sistine Chapel, the Elgin Marbles in Greece (well, maybe someday). But plein air paintings rarely get exhibited in plein air for obvious reasons. A few measly raindrops could ruin a painting forever.

So for a small exhibit of landscape art, Dutch architect Anne Holtrop managed to build a display space outdoors, without exposing the works to the elements.

Temporary Museum (Lake) was a 570-square-foot wood construction that curved willy-nilly through a nature reserve northwest of Amsterdam last year, ushering visitors through a maze-like gallery that muddied the divide between the inside and the outside. The art work was fully enclosed, but simple cutouts in the walls gave visitors indoors unobstructed views of the outdoors and vice versa. One large cutout created a direct sight line to a dramatic charcoal drawing by artist Renie Spoelstra (above). From a certain vantage point, it looked like a perfectly sized picture frame — with the trees and sky of bucolic Holland as the frame of the frame. Meta!

The museum was up for just six weeks last summer. For lots more description, check out Dezeen’s story here.

[Images courtesy of Anne Holtrop] SL