How Do You Turn Your Customers Into Brand Evangelists?

Achieving the buzz that product designers, brand managers, and business strategists so relentlessly chase isn’t easy. The key is in getting consumers to adopt and advocate a brand. But how do companies convince customers not only to use their products but to adopt their brands? What makes consumers advocate for a product and willingly accept and “own” it as part of their individual identities? How do you get people so revved up that they’re willing to slap a sticker on their car out of allegiance to the company, or tattoo their bodies with your brand, as Harley owners frequently do?

Expectations are tricky. You need to understand the aspirations of the target audience.

Adoption

Adoption goes well beyond trial and use, the objective of many product managers and marketers. If a consumer is going to become loyal to a brand, she has to be truly satisfied and impressed. To reach the adoption and advocacy threshold, a product or experience must surpass expectations, which happen to be growing more sophisticated and demanding over time — on a monthly basis in some industries. Expectations are a tricky thing and can only be truly understood after first identifying the needs and aspirations of the target audience. Needs can be relatively easy to address by developing user benefits and ensuring that a product is useful. However, determining aspirations and fulfilling them is best accomplished by inquiry, observation, and translation.

A good shorthand rule I’ve learned is that only products that have true meaningful value for consumers hold the potential for rapid adoption. Meaningful value is a subjective thing, varying among individuals and groups, but it is generally based on having one’s needs or aspirations met, factoring in the value offered by alternative products and customers? expectations about the future. This is not to say that people can always articulate their needs and aspirations, especially in areas of new technology, but an assessment of consumers? ability and willingness to adopt must be gauged alongside their motivations for doing so and their expectations of how the market will look in the future. Because if “armchair expectations” are that 3-D TV prices will halve in 18 months, many will hold off on buying one, despite their desire to have one.

It is also important to remember the following about adoption:

” Both internal motivations (needs, aspirations, and idealized self-image) and external ones (concern over others” perceptions and the universal need for social acceptance) are factors in whether a consumer falls in love with a product.

? Adoption is like high school: What really matters is what the cool kids think. Even in adulthood, popular and trusted tastemakers (e.g., celebrities) influence adoption and advocacy. The good news is that a bull’s-eye hit with key influencers will reverberate through the widening circles, so long as the product maintains its credibility.