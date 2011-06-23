Five Things IDEO Taught The Feds About Design Thinking

Metropolis magazine has a good feature this month about IDEO’s Tet Offensive against Washington bureaucracy. Peter Hall reports that the feds, inspired by President Obama’s push to demystify big government, have tapped the innovation whizzes at IDEO to take on everything from web design for the Social Security Administration (SSA) to greening federal buildings. The ultimate goal: Make government more humane.

Which sounds pretty soft and fuzzy for an army of agencies charged with running an entire country. (What’s the end point: Kumbaya singalongs at the IRS? Trust falls at the CIA?) Well, it seems to be working. As Hall writes, IDEO has helped agencies figure out how to recruit employees, prototype a better SSA website, and develop a proposal for building tenants to design their own efficiency standards. But perhaps the most remarkable influence here is cultural. IDEO is teaching the government to stop acting so insufferably governmental. Here’s how:

Screw science

The U.S. Office of Personnel Management (OPM) had a problem. It needed “to make working for the government cool again, bringing young, tech-savvy people into the aging federal workforce,” Hall writes. So IDEO came along and convened a day-long workshop that totally ignored the usual process by which the government solves a predicament: polls. ‘The value of that engagement went far beyond the deliverables,’ Matthew Collier, senior advisor to the OPM’s director, said. “The real value has been a shift in thinking.” He admitted that IDEO’s research method was ‘unscientific’ but also “a really good way to extract deep insights.”

Conduct a meeting that isn’t absurdly regimented

When IDEO first held a meeting with the Social Security Administration, the mucky mucks took a seat at the big boardroom table (or sent proxies), while junior staff sat lamely behind them. IDEO loosened things up. They trotted out Post-it notes, mini tables, and mock-ups, and soon, “everyone was sitting with everyone,” IDEO’s Fred Dust said. “The dynamic shifted quite radically. We also had the problem that everyone wanted to come to the meetings.”

Treat people like human beings