Finally, A Bar Where Ladies Can Drink In Style Instead Of Gloom [Slideshow]

Ever stay at a bar until closing time, when the fluorescents are turned on, only to reveal the beer puddles and sallow complexions of you and your friends? Yeah, us neither. But we imagine it to be a pretty dispiriting experience. Most watering holes — emphasis on “holes” — are like that: low-lit, cavelike spaces that disguise all the drawbacks of the setting and the person you might find yourself snogging (again, a purely hypothetical scenario).

Copenhagen’s Mikkeller pub, designed by Femmes Regionales, is a stark departure — a bright and quirky place where one would assume more tea was being consumed than beer. “The majority of beer lovers” hangouts have a decoration that is very masculine, retro, and heavy,? Femmes Regionales? Mie Nielsen tells Co.Design. “We wanted to create an easygoing vibe that would appeal to women as well, without being overly feminine.” That translates into mismatched fixtures and a hodgepodge of vintage and one-off furniture pieces, including small chests of drawers fitted with gold knobs and hung on whitewashed walls.

Finally, a bar where a group of ladies could gather without fear of being approached by a creepy guy lurking in a dark corner. (At least, the creepy guy will be lurking in a well-lit corner!)BL