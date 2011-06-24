Wanted: Poppin Elevates Office Supplies To Pop Art [Slideshow]

What do you get a new graduate with no job and no clue? Besides, of course, a job, or a clue? Start with these desk set bundles by New York-based office products company Poppin, which some magazines have likened to Office Depot with Steve Jobsian flair. We’re not fans of Apple comparisons, but the philosophy is indeed the same: make work tools beautiful, and people will stare at them until productivity strikes. So it stands to reason that pens, pencils, tape, rulers, and notebooks imbued with a little levity and a lot of color can help your 1990s-vintage loved one get some work done — even if that work is finding work.