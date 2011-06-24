Lang/Baumann Create Literal Stairways To Heaven [Slideshow]

Lang and Baumann are a pair of Swiss artists who go by Lang/Baumann and who’ve built stairs everywhere stairs don’t belong: on the outside of a castle turret in Austria, way up on the side of a brutalist tower in Switzerland, and, on several occasions, clear in the air. You can’t walk on them (though you’ll note in the frightening first image above that people have tried). You can only gawk at them, feel awed by them, and maybe even fantasize about using them. In brief: They’re the ultimate stair porn.

[Images courtesy of Lang/Baumann] SL