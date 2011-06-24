Steelcase Media:Scape Eases The Pain Of Virtual Collaboration

The last time I wrote about Steelcase’s media:scape telepresence product , I ended up emailing my colleagues at FastCo HQ to see if they wanted to go in on one together. (They sanely demurred.) Now Steelcase has made smaller , portable versions of media:scape to cater to organizations and teams that want to make digital co-working easier, but don’t have a zillion dollars to spend on the flagship product.

Team members plug into the PUCKs, and the central screen shows what they’re doing.

Instead, media:scape mini is a large screen connected to four objects that Steelcase calls PUCKs. Team members can all just walk right up to the media:scape, plug their rigs into the PUCKs via USB, and the central screen can show what any one of them is doing. And the mini is a small enough package (it looks like a large iMac with tentacles) that it can be parked anywhere in an office without having to rip out walls.

Media:scape mobile is basically the same idea as the mini, but on wheels: the whole package is mounted on a tall rolling podium, almost like a medical monitor. If you’re a startup team working in an open, loft-ish space with no conference room, you can just roll the media:scape mobile up to a coffee table and all plug in for your morning strat sesh.

Both the mini and mobile versions also allow video conferencing via Skype and an add-on HD camera, but Steelcase made a savvy move in keeping these products lean and mean. With media:scape mini as a gateway drug, guess what Joe and Jane Dotcom will want to do when they win their next round of venture capital roulette? Upgrade, that’s what.

[Read more about media:scape mini and mobile]JP