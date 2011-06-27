Nokia’s SVP Of Design, On Solving The UI Problems In Smartphones

The Nokia N9, unveiled last week, is a beautiful device with an exceedingly difficult job: improve upon the iPhone’s UI without totally admitting that it has become a universal standard for touch phones. At its best, the N9 succeeds at diverging from some of the sillier interactions that we take for granted with Apple and Google phones — proving that even those two companies could learn some things about UI design.

The N9 is Nokia’s first meaningful response to a global smartphone market that has largely passed it by. Where past devices like the N7 seemed gleefully unaware of the interactions being defined by iOS and Android, the N9 feels like a critical response to Apple in both hardware and software. In many places, those critiques are admirable.

Nokia’s SVP of Design Marko Ahtisaari, who is the first design in many years to report directly to Nokia’s CEO, tells Co.Design that his team began by narrowing their focus to just two usability priorities, which underpin both the phone’s physical and interactive design. “”We knew we wanted full mobility,” he says. “And we didn’t want the UI to immerse you if you didn’t want it to. We wanted it to be glance-able.”

A “glance-able” UI To this end, Nokia has revamped the OS’s typeface (called Nokia Pure) to be larger and clearer, and you’ll notice that in some places in the UI, such as the browser bookmarks, the size of the typeface actually scales with available space. A big screen Ahtisaari says Nokia has made the N9’s screen “as big as possible” while still fitting comfortably in one hand: 3.9 inches viewable. Importantly, the slab of custom-formed Gorilla Glass actually extends wider than this, because the bezels of the phone are touch-sensitive and act in navigation. More on that in a moment.

Also aiding in on-the-go usability are those extra-wide screen bezels mentioned above. They effectively frame the entire screen with one large touch target — swiping over any screen-edge brings the user back to the main view. This is Nokia’s version of the lone hard key on every iOS device: call it a “Home” gesture.

Part Homage, Part Heresy