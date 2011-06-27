Design Crime: An Office Shaped Like Lady Parts

China is where perfectly good architects go to do perfectly bizarre architecture. Which might help explain the horrifying aesthetic of the Shanghai studio of Taranta Creations.China is where perfectly good architects go to do perfectly bizarre architecture. Which might help explain the horrifying aesthetic of the Shanghai studio of Taranta Creations , a small firm with Italian, Dutch, Spanish, and Chinese architects. The showpiece is a staircase smack dab in the middle of the first-floor work room that leads to a second floor with a gaping white void painted red inside. Taranta says it’s “reminiscent of a large droplet of water ready to fall from the ceiling.” Uh, yeah. If a “large droplet of water” looks exactly like a vagina. Forgive us for being blunt. But seriously. Once you see it, you can’t unsee it.

The stairs rise to a second work room, with four desks recessed into the floor (and painted red inside, natch). At first, it seems like a bright solution to a niggling problem: There wasn’t enough ceiling space to build a decent second story, so the architects simply cut into the floor. The issue, though, is that anyone walking around up there is actually walking on someone else’s desk. That’s especially bad news for the ladies. As a commenter on Dezeen points out: “I feel sorry for the short skirted secretary who has to walk around upstairs amoungst [SIC] the employees sitting at the desks.”

The look of an architect’s office can’t be overstated. It gives clients a preview of the kind of work he’s capable of. But with a studio like this, we fear the only client Taranta will attract is Larry Flynt — or the prime minister of Italy.

[Images courtesy of Taranta Creations; hat tip to Dezeen]SL