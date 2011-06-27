Wanted: Tobias Wong’s Candle Smells Like The New York Times When Burned

Perhaps it’s fitting that we pause amid all the excitement around e-reader sales and mourn that one quality of the paper, which no Kindle may ever reproduce: the distinctive whiff of its genius. Granted, it’s probably been a while since you bought a printed newspaper. So why not remember that sensation, with a candle that smells like newsprint when burned?

The candle was created by Tobias Wong, the beloved 35-year-old inveterate prankster and wit who took his own life in May 2010, but has only now been realized in a limited run of 1,000. A sweet mix of cedar, pulp and other vaguely homey aromas, this candle is not nearly as acrid and punchy as the smell of a normal Morning Edition. In short, it’s a memory straight from the mind of a romantic who loved print but wouldn’t dare express it without provocation.

For $65, you’ll have 100 hours to consider all that; we suggest buying two. Sold via Project No.8.CD