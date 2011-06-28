A Seven-Step Guide To Innovation Amid A Crowded Market

As an industrial designer and the CEO of a design agency with experience across many fields, I am struck by how difficult it has been for the Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) industry to successfully innovate to meet the needs of the ever-changing marketplace. How did that happen?

The history buff in me looks back to the birth of our country and the many innovations that have come about through the ingenuity of our early pioneers, whose legacy includes everything from blue jeans, to the fire hydrant, to toilet paper. These innovations helped create a world of comfort and spurred America’s ascent to superpower status. But today, we are saddled with a debilitating short-term focus. We lack the resilience and courage required to pursue breakthroughs. Where’s the spirit of invention that formed our nation?

Efficiencies yield lower costs, but also impede change.

The CPG world has spent far too long driving cost out of the brand at the expense of innovation. Manufacturing processes, long-established infrastructure, and an eye for quick profits and positive quarterly reports encumber today’s CPG companies. Factories optimize the production of yesterday’s ideas, but they’re unable to satisfy tomorrow’s needs. Scale and efficiencies yield lower costs, but also impede change. It’s not easy to manage change when it comes to big-brand, high-volume, high-speed, low-margin companies.

So how do we address these competing challenges? Unlike traditional advertising, which has become increasingly fragmented, packaging retains its role as the tangible brand ambassador. It communicates, it delivers, and it delights. In this overcrowded marketplace, packaging has become the brand’s best asset in the fight for the hearts, minds, and wallets of the consumer.

How can brands innovate through packaging? What will reignite those early survival instincts? How do we manage change, continue to adapt, and ultimately position ourselves to succeed in the competitive marketplace? The answer is actually quite patriotic:

?Look toward tomorrow.

?Implement a skunk works.

?Break from current conventions.

?Explore the possibilities.

?Reveal the opportunities.

?Translate for business.

?Yield results.

Look toward tomorrow

What will people want tomorrow that they don’t realize yet today? What kind of technology and infrastructure will have to be built to meet these needs? Cost concerns aside, how will your brand provide a preferred experience for consumers in the future? Consumers? needs, attitudes, and behaviors change. Resources ebb and flow, and new competitors enter the marketplace. Brands simply can’t continue to produce the same products and rely on making them cheaper and faster. We must seek to discover and develop better ways of satisfying these shifting needs.