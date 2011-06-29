Nendo Creates A Floating White Wonderland, For A Show Of Hats

Many fashionable women have become famous for their hats — from Jackie O. and her demure pillboxes to the style icon Isabella Blow and her outrageous concoctions. And yet few, if any, designers have become household names for their millinery. So it’s heartening to see the hatmaker Akio Hirata get his due, in Akio Hirata’s Exhibition of Hats, a brilliantly produced installation on view at Tokyo’s Spiral Garden until July 3.