Multifunction At Its Finest: Three Pieces For Endlessly Flexible Living

Perhaps it’s the influence of living in tight New York quarters, but we’re suckers for multifunctional furniture — objects that, with the slightest exertion, magically morph into something equally useful. (Seriously, we drool at the sight of table leaves.) Naturally, we couldn’t resist Yi-Cong Lu ‘s Living Tools, a collection of three versatile pieces that transform a living space into a home office.

The series consists of Lightboy, a floor lamp that collapses to be hung on the wall like a broom; Panel, a remarkably utilitarian object that can be a wall-mounted whiteboard, bookshelf, desk, or even a clothing rod; and Fade, a curtain partition made of adjustable bars for subdividing living spaces into, for example, a closed-off work space or a separate sleeping berth for guests.

“My inspiration was my own situation,” the Leipzig-based designer tells Co.Design. ?I had to organize living between two places, between working and living. I was also confronted with the fact that our living spaces aren’t really prepared for those flexible ways of living. Lu hopes to put the pieces into production and is looking for a manufacturer. We’d like to place an order for the Panel. BL