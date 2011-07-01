Clever Marketing: Vipp Creates A Virtual Trashcan For Your Desktop

We personalize our virtual “homes” as much as our real ones — decorating our computer desktops, carefully curating our smartphone home screens. Now Vipp, maker of sleeker-than-usual housewares , is taking this notion literally and releasing a digital version of its stylish pedal-bin trashcan to replace the boring one on your Windows or Mac computer desktop.

“We have talked about doing this for some time — it seemed like a fun and quite obvious thing to do with our product,” Morten Øland of Vipp tells Co.Design. “Wouldn’t the Vipp bin look great as a desktop recycle bin?” I have to admit: yes, yes it does. The download is free, so I figured I might as well download it on my MacBook Pro. (No messing around with image files or arcane system preferences — Vipp lets you install their virtual bin with one click.)

Before you screech that I just sold out some of my personal virtual space to advertise for Vipp, calm down. The trashcan icon is so small that the Vipp branding isn’t even visible. It’s just a fun little visual variation on a part of every computer interface that we always take for granted. You’d want the trash bin in your real office to look nice, right? Why not the digital one, too? If anything, I wish all the utility icons in my computer interface were as easily personalizable — I could use some nicer-looking file folders while we’re at it.

[Download Vipp’s free virtual pedal bin]

JP