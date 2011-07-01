A Museum Exhibit On Books, Made Of 40,000 Books

How do you mount a museum exhibit about books, when supposedly no one reads them anymore? One answer: Turn them into decoration.

The new permanent exhibit at the Children’s Book Museum in The Hague has walls made out of a whopping 40,000 books. Stacked horizontally, their spines hidden more often than not, they tower over the space like dusty fortresses of print history. Around them, a castle of digital media rises up — with loads of interactive gaming and slick computer units that let kids build their own storybook characters — which, we guess, is how you get the young?uns excited about reading nowadays.

Papiria: Land of Children’s Books was conceptualized by the Dutch design studio Grob Enzo in partnership with the museum and designed by Amsterdam-based Platvorm. For lots more on the design concept, check out Frame magazine’s story here.

[Images courtesy of Grob Enzo] SL