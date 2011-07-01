A Stop Motion Tribute to Terminator 2, On Its 20th Anniversary

If you love Terminator 2, love goofy animation, and love music based on 8-bit videogame noises, then a) you and I should be friends and b) you will love this video from Rymdreglage , celebrating the 20th anniversary of James Cameron’s epically awesome summer blockbuster. Make sure you watch all the way to the end — the kicker is a hoot.

[Make sure to watch in HD!]

Not to state the obvious, but what makes this video great is the animation style, which mashes up three equally painstaking techniques: stop-motion timelapse, in which we see piles of paper filling up the room where the video is set; pixilation, in which real people are “animated” onscreen instead of tiny clay models; and rotoscoping, in which photographs or video stills are re-animated by tracing or drawing over them. No wonder a YouTube commenter wonders if this tribute video itself took 20 years to make.

It takes a real kind of demented talent to render classic scenes from T2 (like Arnie cutting his arm open, or the T1000 shoving a spike through a dude’s face) in a childlike scrawl that still somehow still perfectly preserves their action-film essence. Hey Rymdreglage — release a making-of video too, please!JP