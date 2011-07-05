Nosigner Turns 3-D Map Of Moon Into A Luminous Lamp

Less than two weeks after a massive earthquake and tsunami ravaged eastern Japan earlier this year, the moon welled up in the sky, high above the crushed homes and flooded streets and embattled power plants, appearing 30% brighter and 14% bigger than usual. It was the largest full moon Japan had seen in 18 years and became an instant symbol of hope — a literal bright spot — in the aftermath of a disaster that claimed the lives of more than 15,000 people. It also inspired Japanese designers Nosigner to create an LED lamp that precisely replicates the topography of the moon.