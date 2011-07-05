Infographic Of The Day: How Twitter Exposes Google’s Limits

If you use Twitter at all, you’ve probably seen plenty of people lobbing questions to their followers– when they could have easily just gone to Google and searched for the answer.

This habit actually has its own hashtag, #lazyweb, and InboxQ and Column Five Media created an infographic laying out exactly the types of questions people tweet out when they’re too lazy to search. But it reveals a lot more than the depth of people’s laziness — it also betrays the types of things that current search technology just doesn’t find very well.

First, a bit about the #lazyweb hashtag: Its use peaked around 2008, and since then it’s a pretty muted phenomenon, garnering about 50 questions a day. But that doesn’t necessarily mean that the hashtag is insignificant — without it, imagine how hard it would be to find the questions that people ask on Twitter specifically when they’re too lazy to do their own research.

Things get interesting once you drill down into the actual questions that people ask. Programming apparently is quite popular, as is technical support. Recommendations follow close behind that: for products, local businesses, and web services: