Using Flickr, App Calculates Exact Color Of Rage And Jealousy

We all know vaguely that certain emotions and colors go together. But is there any science to it? For instance: Could you say with empirical conviction that red is the color of rage?

Actually, in way, yeah, if a new browser app by Singaporean designer Fung Kwok Pan is indication. The Color Of lets you punch in any old word, be it an emotion, an object or a person, and find out its color based on a Flickr search. More precisely, the app trolls the photo site’s tags for the word of your choice, then creates a composite “painting” — an abstract, Rothko kinda? thing — of the images that pop up. Here’s rage: And jealousy. Look at all that green: