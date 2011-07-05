How Chris Burden Created Metropolis II, A Tiny City Where 1,100 Toy Cars Zoom

The blogs have been buzzing about California artist Chris Burden’s toy-car megalopolis project, Metropolis II, for ages. The latest news: A collector bought the installation for “millions” of dollars, but was gracious enough to donate it to the Los Angeles County Museum of Art for display over the next 10 years. (Whew!) But what does it take to design something like Metropolis II, and what does it all mean, anyway?

It took Burden and his chief engineer four years to make Metropolis II.

The first question is easy: It took Burden and his chief engineer Zak Cook four years of R&D and construction in Burden’s studio to make Metropolis II. (Burden, a performance-art superstar who once had a friend shoot him in the arm in a gallery, is no stranger to following his artistic means to extreme ends.) Burden tells Co.Design that his inspiration for the project was “that we spent so much time and effort on R&D on the first one” — a smaller toy-car city called Metropolis I that was sold to a museum in Japan, which exhibited it for six months and then mothballed it forever, like the final shot of Raiders of the Lost Ark. Whereas that version had “only” 80 toy cars whizzing around on single-lane highways, Metropolis II has 1,100 cars traveling on 18 roadways “including one six-laner,” says Burden. “We wanted to expand it and make it truly overwhelming — the noise and level of activity are both mesmerizing and anxiety provoking.”

Burden doesn’t have any particular interest in transportation or urban planning, he says, although he has used toys in his artworks since the 1970s. “Toys are interesting as objects — they’re the tools you use to inculcate children into adults,” he tells Co.Design. “They’re a reflection of society.” So what, then, is this hulking, cacophonous mini-city supposed to reflect? “It’s modeling something that’s on the twilight of extinction: the era of the ‘free car,'” Burden says, referring to the idea of jumping into one’s own car anytime and going wherever one pleases, how one pleases. “Those days are numbered, but think it’s a good thing. The upside is that cars can be faster and safer, and you don’t have to worry about drunk drivers. Think about it: The cars in Metropolis II are going a scale speed of 230mph. That’d be great to do for real in L.A.”

“It’s modeling something that’s in twilight: the era of the free car.”

But while Metropolis II is an optimistic vision of the future of car culture, that’s not to say that crack-ups don’t happen. The exhibit, when running, requires two full-time attendants: one standing inside it monitoring flow like a panopticon, and another pacing around the 20-by-30-foot installation watching for traffic snarls. “I’ve seen spectacular pile-ups involving cars that spill off the road and derail trains,” Burden says. “Every hour 100,000 cars circulate through the system, so you’re going to get some glitches. It’s not digitized.”