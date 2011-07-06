Genius Marketing: Artsy Animated GIFs Show Beer-Making Process

You all went gaga when we featured the animated-GIF stylings of Jamie Beck and Kevin Burg earlier this year, so we’re pleased to see that the duo is expanding their horizons with a new project. Yes, it’s marketing beer. And yes, it’s still pretty freaking cool.

Beck and Burg used their “cinemagraph” technique to document the process of making Dogfish Head’s new strawberry-and-honey-flavored Tweason’ale in a series of what they describe as “journalistic” visual vignettes. [The process of selecting then pressing the strawberries for juice, to be added to the brew]

Let’s call a spade a spade: This is marketing, pure and simple. But a crass “Whassup” ad this certainly ain’t: instead, Burg and Beck capture the creative “process value” behind Dogfish’s product, showing how luscious organic strawberries are hand-loaded into a wooden fruit press, sorghum is hand-poured into the brew kettle, and the first pint is lovingly served. The cinemagraphs are subtle and lovingly crafted — just like (get it?) the beer itself. A marketing match made in heaven. [Adding the sorghum and the strawberry] It’s worth noting that Burg and Beck contacted Dogfish to collaborate, rather than the other way around. That detail makes the project feel, if not literally “journalistic,” at least appealingly authentic from a creative standpoint. And if it helps Dogfish sell more Tweason’ale — hey, that’s just a bonus.