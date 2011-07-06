Are The French Still Any Good At Design? Mais Oui!

If you want more proof that France has exited the economic recession, look at its design scene. The country has seen more design galleries emerging in the last three years than in the previous decade. Nouvelle Value: The New French Domestic Landscape, a new exhibit at Israel’s Design Museum Holon (the furniture designer Ron Arad’s first building), offers a snapshot of the recent creative frenzy, with work from such rising talents as A+A Cooren, Pierre Favresse, NOCC, Ionna Vautrin, and Pool.
The designers share a fondness for simple, smooth, organic shapes, and there’s even a touch of whimsy (see A+A Cooren’s hippo lamps or NOCC’s Hypertrophy chair and Siamese coffee table). We must tip our hats to curator Cédric Morisset, who has assembled a stunning array of objects that speak to a promising French “new wave.”BL