Are The French Still Any Good At Design? Mais Oui!

If you want more proof that France has exited the economic recession, look at its design scene. The country has seen more design galleries emerging in the last three years than in the previous decade. Nouvelle Value: The New French Domestic Landscape, a new exhibit at Israel’s Design Museum Holon (the furniture designer Ron Arad’s first building), offers a snapshot of the recent creative frenzy, with work from such rising talents as A+A Cooren, Pierre Favresse, NOCC, Ionna Vautrin, and Pool.