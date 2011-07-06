Formafantasma Creates A Symbol Of Italy’s Rural Past That You Can Sit On

Designers love to say that their furniture “tells a story.” Italian designers Studio Formafantasma take that one giant step further with Domestica , a chair commissioned by the Dilmos Gallery that tells the history of their nation.

Not the entire history, of course. (We’d hate to think what this thing would look like with a chapter on Berlusconi.) Instead, the designers evoke key chapters of the Italian experience, from its rural past to revolutionary heroics during World War II, by creating a nest-like chair out of a traditional Gerla basket. They explain:

[T]he Gerla Basket [is] a container usually used by farmers to collect harvested cereals and transported as a bag-pack. In some region of north of Italy, the Gerla basket has in time assumed other connotations and it is often considered as a symbol of the Italian resistance movement during World War II.

Apparently, women used the baskets to bring food and ammo to partisan forces formed by pro-Allies Italians. (To hammer home the military reference here, Studio Formafantasma stitched a little Italian flag onto a green wool blanket that doubles as the chair’s headrest.)