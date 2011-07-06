If M.C. Escher Was A Type Designer, This Is What He’d Make

It’s hard to impress us sometimes with new display typefaces — we just see so damn many of them. The ones that do catch our eye usually incorporate some unexpected physical process into their design. Marc Böttler’s “Klotz” type experiment doesn’t involve anything fancier than wood and clever photography, but it’s delightful all the same: each of the letterforms incorporates a simple optical illusion.

Your mind flickers between seeing flat letters and 3-D shapes.

For example, to form the letter “A,” Marc Böttler didn’t just line up his wooden blocks in two dimensions on a tabletop: He stacked them in a clever three-dimensional arrangement that would look like the remnants of a bad Jenga game in real life, and only flattens into a recognizable “A” shape when viewed as a flat photograph taken from a specific angle. It’s not rocket science, but it does add an intriguing extra layer of visual interest to the typography, as your mind flickers between perceiving the images as flat letterforms and 3-D shapes.

“My inspiration came from always loving to play with bricks,” Böttler tells Co.Design, “and my job as motion designer where I am used to finding the perfect camera angle.” Take a look through his playful alphabet and see if you can imagine the perfect angles yourself.

JP