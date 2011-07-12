Sneakerology, A Sneaker Store Where Kicks Get Museum Treatment

What would a hip sneaker boutique look like if it had the same display aesthetic as a museum? Answer: Sneakerology . The 600-square-foot retail space in Sydney, Australia, was designed by Facet Studio to house 281 pairs of kicks in perfect order — no fussy tissue paper or messy boxes here. Each shoe occupies a numbered plywood cell on the wall. Shoppers can request the pair they like via one of two pedestal-mounted touchscreens facing the display.

Facet says Sneakerology is “an attempt at capturing ‘sneakers’ in a scholarly fashion.” It’s an apt term — the shop looks like a museum display where you wouldn’t want to raise your voice too much for fear of catching a contemptuous look from a fellow “scholar.” In addition to letting customers select and buy the shoes, the touchscreen displays also impart “background stories of the merchandise,” says Facet in their press release. Forget that — you’ll have plenty of stories to tell on your own after visiting this place. Just make sure you don’t nudge any of these objets d’art out of place on your way out.

[Read more at Facet Studio]JP