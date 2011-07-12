High-Speed Pics Of Exploding Balloons Protest Education’s Sorry State

Just as he was finishing up his photography and graphic design studies at the U.K. school Kingston Upon Thames, James Huse was stunned by news that Britain’s universities would be impacted by deep budget cuts which would drastically affect higher education in the country. He immediately began planning a photo project where he could protest the cuts not only with the subject he chose, but also through the method of the photography itself. “I wanted the photos to be a celebration of what I’ve learned over the past three years of uni and a stark reminder of the necessity of funding for teaching, training, and technical equipment,” Huse tells Co.Design.

advertisement

The result is An Abrupt End, a stunning high-speed photography series that doubles as a serious statement about the end of creative funding in his country. The photos are a serious statement about the end of creative funding. Huse began the project by concepting what image could show the most “abrupt end.” The answer came quickly: A popping balloon. At first, he planned to capture the balloons with only air inside, but then realized the value of adding different elements for dramatic effect. “Once I’d set the equipment up, it seemed daft not to experiment!” he says. After several test runs with different liquids — and a few where he added glitter to the mixtures — he realized that straight milk provided the best effect. “I think the stark contrast between the milk and the backdrop highlighted the details and splashes much more effectively than just water,” he says.

advertisement