Design Crime: Trimit Butchers Text Into Snippets, Making Plagiarism Easier

Maybe this has happened to you. You want to tweet a story on a blog from your iPhone. But you don’t have time to read the whole thing, or think hard enough to summarize it. A new app named Trimit thinks it can help.

Trimit is billing itself as the first automatic text shortener and summarizer for mobile devices. According to founder Nick D’Alosio, the app uses a “patent-pending algorithm” to shorten texts of any size to appropriate lengths for social network sharing. The lengths include the obvious 140 characters for Twitter, but also longer lengths like 421 characters for a Facebook wall post, and 700 characters for a Tumblr post.

I downloaded Trimit, which is usually $.99, however it’s free for the next few days. The clean, Twitter for iPhone-esque interface is easy enough to use, with a brief tutorial that points out all the features. To test how it works, I imported the link for this Co.Design story: “Infographic Of The Day: Using Twitter And Flickr Geotags To Map The World“

The entire text of the story, over 2000 characters long, is imported into the field, where, if I wanted to, I could edit it by hand to the proper length using the character count. But I want to use the algorithm, of course, so I employ the “trimming” feature, which condenses the text into 140 Twitter-ready characters.

While I guess this edited version is essentially correct in capturing the spirit of the article, it’s not exactly my takeaway from the piece at all. Plus the use of “2” for “to” irks me, as does what’s either the misspelling or condensing of “Flickr” to “Flikr.”