Here’s Why Leica Lenses Are So Damn Expensive [Video]

In the age of digital photography, how does Leica, a German camera company founded in 1849, still attract legions of devotees? The answer, as this video shows, is in their lenses — which go through 60 quality control checks by (human) technicians before making it into a user’s snap-happy hands.
Enjoy watching the lens travel through each step in the meticulous manufacturing process, down to the hand-lacquered engraving. But be warned: You may decide that nothing short of a $5,000 Leica will do. BL