Crazy Accurate 8-Bit Portraits Of GOP’s Presidential Candidates

How many pixels does it take to make a Sarah Palin? For illustrator Andy Rash , only a few dozen. For the last few years, Rash has been creating “ iotacons ,” a person’s (or fictional character’s) likeness condensed into a kind of 8-bit portrait. The results, a caricature by way of Nintendo, are both startlingly accurate and highly entertaining.

Can you guess these 2012 presidential candidates? Answers in small type at the bottom of the page.

Rash’s iotacon journey began by illustrating characters from films like Star Wars, The Big Lebowski, Pulp Fiction, and Back to the Future. Distilling, say, C-3PO into a handful of squares wasn’t terribly hard, so he started looking for figures that were a bit more difficult. “Gradually, the heads started getting bigger and more important, so to give myself a challenge, I chose a group of people who should be pretty recognizable, but all wear dark suits,” he tells Co.Design. He illustrated all 44 presidents.

Since then, Rash’s political endeavors have included the U.S. Senate, the Supreme Court, and Obama’s cabinet. Rash says he’s toyed with the idea of doing all 50 governors and the House of Representatives, although those may be beyond his expertise. “There are just so darn many of them, and they switch out so often, I’m not sure whether I’m up to it!”