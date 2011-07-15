Nicos Livesey’s Insane Stop-Motion Videos Use Colored Clay

What says “it’s the end of the day” better than a mind-blowing animated video set to heavy metal? Maybe two such videos.

[Workplace warning: You may want to don some headphones for these.]

So here you are: “Train Logger” and ‘Ratin Gorleg,’ by the London-based illustrator and animator Nicos Livesey, inspired by the work of cult claymation artist Bruce Bickford, who’s best known for his collaborations with Frank Zappa. “I’ve always wanted to use a plasticine process, so after watching Bickford work and then twisting up my brain with David Daniel’s pieces, I needed to make this insanity myself,” Livesey tells Co.Design.

To make the insanity, Livesey created a colorful log of plasticine containing geometric forms and patterns. He then sliced away two-millimeter pieces, photographing the inside and moving the camera two millimeters closer as he went along. “The process completely bends your mind,” the artist says. “It’s like making a whole load of little ?prizes” that set off once you slice through it.?

Livesey has kept the plasticine loaf from “Ratin Gorleg” and is making it available to any Co.Design reader who wants a slice. Contact him here for more details. BL