Infographic Of The Day: Facebook Gets Top Pick Among Valley Talent

Recently, we brought you a fascinating infographic that showed the flow of new hires between Silicon Valley’s major startups. But a reader of ours, Gene Lu, pointed out that the chart was actually misleading, and took it upon himself to create something better.

Here is how the original chart looked; based on the sheer amount of activity flowing into Facebook, we thusly concluded that Facebook was winning the war for talent in the Valley: But Lu points out that the arrows are misleading — after all, the numbers they represent aren’t shown in any sort of graphical way, and it’s the numbers that are the chief concern. So he created a spreadsheet, crunched the actual data, and came up with this:

Pretty nifty right? Now you can finally see the volume of people moving between companies. And if you look closely, you can see that LinkedIn actually leads Facebook in drawing new hires (albeit only by a hair). Lu further stripped out all the other companies, to take a look just at LinkedIn and Facebook: It’s pretty fascinating, and you can take some educated guess about the hiring dynamics at each company. You see that Facebook takes most of its new hires from Google and Microsoft — both of them fairly old companies, but each of them still widely respected for the quality of their engineering staff. In other words, Facebook looks to be selecting the cream of the crop. LinkedIn, on the other hand, draws heavily from Yahoo — a company which has been bleeding top talent to other Valley companies for almost a decade. And unlike Facebook, they draw hardly any new recruits from Google or Apple.

