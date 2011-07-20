A Kit For Cross-Stitching Your Own iPhone Case

Customizing an iPhone case is nothing new. So how about customizing it with Pedobear ?

[Not really Pedobear. But my editor thinks the similarities are pretty uncanny. Agree?]

The kitschy genius of Neostitch, a DIY iPhone case kit from Korea-based Connect Design, is that you can emblazon any old symbol or picture on your 4G phone’s backside no matter how weird, geeky or flat-out tasteless; if you can cross-stitch it, you can Apple-fy it.