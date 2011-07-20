Old Clothing Glued Together, To Form Mega-Stylish Chairs

Far too many people toss their outdated clothes or, worse, send them to Salvation Army assuming, wrongly, that someone else wants to snatch up a pair of 1987 Z. Cavariccis. Tobias Juretzek ain’t one of them. He takes his old shirts, jeans, and other garments and turns them into something actually useful: furniture.

Juretzek, a German designer, throws together disused clothes to create stylish little chairs that could almost pass for something you’d find around the dining-room table, if not for the occasional exposed zipper (ouch!).

Jabbing zippers aside, you’d be forgiven for doubting whether worn-out clothes can make for decent furniture. After all, they’ve got to support a person’s entire body weight. Juretzek assures us that the chairs are plenty sturdy. Each is composed of some 13 pounds of clothing — taken from friends, a used-clothing company, or Juretzek’s own closet — that the designer soaks in resin, then compresses in a mold.

The Rememberme chairs will be manufactured and sold by the Italian furniture company Casamania, most likely this fall, Juretzek says. They’ll cost about $950 each.

[Images courtesy of Tobias Juretzek]SL